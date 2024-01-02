Bitcoin Crosses $45K On First Day Of 2024, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As Well, Interest Rate Avalanche: US Office Buildings Brace For $117B Debt Cliff - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoBitcoin Crosses $45K On First Day Of 2024, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As Well: Analyst Says It's 'A Great Year'Crypto Experts Eye Sky-High Bitcoin Values In 2024: What's Driving The Bullish Predictions?

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Energy

Photo by andre francois mckenzie via Unsplash

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.