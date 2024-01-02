Bitcoin Crosses $45K On First Day Of 2024, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As Well, Interest Rate Avalanche: US Office Buildings Brace For $117B Debt Cliff - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoBitcoin Crosses $45K On First Day Of 2024, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As Well: Analyst Says It's 'A Great Year'Crypto Experts Eye Sky-High Bitcoin Values In 2024: What's Driving The Bullish Predictions?
US Markets$1.5M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively BuyingMarathon Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market SessionFear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone; S&P 500 Surges 24% In 2023Wedbush's Dan Ives Says, 'Tech Stocks Will Be Up 25% In 2024' — Predicts Nasdaq At 20K
US PoliticsTrump's New Year Offensive: Ex-President Renews Attacks On Biden, 2020 Election Obstruction CaseUS Lawmakers Reconsider Medicaid Funding To Mental Health Institutions Amid Escalating Drug CrisisMarjorie Taylor Greene Says Bill Clinton's Name In Jeffrey Epstein Files Is 'No Surprise At All'Kentucky Introduces New 2024 Laws: Electric Cars Face Double Taxation, Gas-Powered Ones Pay Only Single Tax'Extremely High' Chance Of Trump's Conviction In 2024, Says Former Veteran ProsecutorTrump Surpasses Biden Among Hispanic, Young Voters, According To Latest PollDonald Trump's Former Staffers Fear 'End Of American Democracy' In Potential Second Term
World PoliticsDutch Chip Equipment Maker ASML Halts Planned Exports To China Following US Administration's InfluenceKim Jong Un Urges North Korean Military To 'Annihilate' South Korea, US If ProvokedSouth Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae Myung Attacked During Busan Visit
US EconomyInterest Rate Avalanche: US Office Buildings Brace For $117B Debt CliffEl-Erian Warns Merely Adding Fuel To China's 'Tired Growth Engine' Won't Bring Durable Prosperity: 'Needs Deeper Reform'US Consumer Debt Moves Toward Pre-COVID Levels: Economist Shares Top Takeaways
TechIs Modern AI The Legacy Of Quake? This Machine Learning Expert Thinks SoIs A Computer Science Degree Becoming Redundant? IBM's AI Leader Weighs InTim Cook Surprises Apple Watch Users With Personal Responses To Life-Saving Stories
Electric VehicleTesla Shares Set For Lackluster Kickoff In 2024: What's Holding Them Back?Musk's D-Day: Will Tesla Hit 2023 Target Of 1.8M Deliveries? What To Expect From Q4 Report TodayTesla Steps Up To Offer Free Supercharging For A Week In Japan's Earthquake-Hit RegionsMany Tesla, Nissan, GM And Other EV Models Hit By Tax Credit Cut: These EVs Are Still Eligible For $7.5K BenefitTesla Extends Subsidies In China By 1 Month As EV Maker Prepares To Report Q4 Deliveries
ConsumerDanone's Strategic Move: Sells U.S. Organic Dairy To Focus On Core Health BrandsReckitt's Mead Johnson Initiates Massive Recall Of 675K Cans Of Hypoallergenic Baby Formula Over Bacteria Contamination Fears
CommunicationX's Value Drops 71%: Fidelity Links Decline To Elon Musk's Takeover And Advertiser TensionsElon Musk Says Disney's Entire Market Cap Hinges On Just One Thing, Rest Valued 'Neutral To Negative For Good Reason'Disney Classics Set Free: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Tigger Now In Public Domain — But There's A Small Catch
EnergyWhy Energy Holding Company PNM Resources Shares Are Sliding Today
Photo by andre francois mckenzie via Unsplash
