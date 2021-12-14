US Markets
AFRM

Bitcoin company NYDIG valued at $7 bln after latest fund raising

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

NYDIG said on Tuesday it raised $1 billion in a funding round led by venture firm WestCap with participation from existing investor Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the bitcoin company at more than $7 billion.

Adds investor, company background

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NYDIG said on Tuesday it raised $1 billion in a funding round led by venture firm WestCap with participation from existing investor Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the bitcoin company at more than $7 billion.

The company, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, operates a full-stack bitcoin platform which delivers the cryptocurrency across industries including financial technology, insurance and banking firms.

A surge in the value of digital currencies and increased backing from major companies have helped companies in the sector to command sky-high valuations in recent months, even as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

The company's existing investors who participated in the latest round included Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O, FIS, Fiserv, MassMutual, Morgan Stanley MS.N and New York Life.

It also boasts of partnerships with technology companies Alkami, Fiserv Inc FISV.O, Jack Henry & Associates JKHY.O, and Q2 Software Inc.

NYDIG intends to use the funds raised in the round to further develop its bitcoin platform, develop existing payment capabilities and asset tokenization.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFRM MS FISV JKHY FIS ALKT

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular