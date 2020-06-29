Bitcoin Closes in the Green Sunday to End Longest Daily Losing Run in 6 Months

Bitcoin chalked out minor price gains on Sunday, ending its longest run of daily losses for half a year.

The leading cryptocurrency by market value jumped 1.2%, having suffered losses in each of the preceding five days, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index. Prices last took a beating for five consecutive days in early December 2019.Â

Both five-day drops saw prices decline by around $900 over those periods.

Sundayâs rise has kept the multi-week-long trading range of $9,000 to $10,000 intact after prices briefly dropped below $8,850Â on Saturday. Had the cryptocurrency established a secure foothold below $9,000, the resulting range breakdown could have invited stronger chart-driven selling and further losses.Â

However, the cryptocurrency still ended the week (June 22â28) on a negative note. Prices dropped nearly 1.8% despite news that fintech giant PayPal is said to be planning to roll out direct cryptocurrency sales on its platform, as well as its sister money-sharing app Venmo.Â

The bitcoin market initially responded positively to the news, reported by CoinDesk on June 22, but failed to keep the bullish momentum going.

âAfter the news broke, bitcoin hit a very respectable $9,699, dropping off towards the end of the week as markets got spooked about the spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world,â Simon Peters, market analyst at multi-asset brokerage eToro.

Also, some analysts are skeptical PayPalâs plan, if confirmed, would prompt a big rally. âThe tech giantâs plan may bring a $1.15 billion boost to bitcoinâs market cap. That figure alone is impressive, but considering bitcoinâs market cap is already $168 billion, the $1.15 billion, maximum, potential increase would only result in only ~$9,300 per coin,â said Messari research analyst Ryan Watkins, according to Forbes.Â

The cryptocurrency needs to beat resistance at $10,040 to confirm a major bullish breakout.Â

Bitcoin is stuck in a 2.5-year-long descending triangle breakdown on the weekly chart. A move above $10,040, which is the upper end of the triangle, would open the doors to a re-test of the high of $13,880 reached in June 2019.Â

On the downside, $8,800 could offer stiff support in the short term. Currently there are 1.27 million addresses holding 837,730 bitcoin that were purchased in the range of $8,805 to $9,076, according to IntoTheBlockâs In/Out of the Money Around Price Addresses indicator.Â

âThis is expected to act as support as holders in this range will attempt to remain profitable on their positions and push prices above this level,â the blockchain analysis firm IntoTheBlock noted in a weekly analysis.Â

Disclosure:Â The author holds no cryptocurrency assetsÂ at the time of writing.

