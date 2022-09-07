US Markets

Bitcoin claws back ground after falling to 2-1/2 month low

Tom Wilson Reuters
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP clawed back ground on Wednesday after falling to its lowest level since mid-June as risk appetite across major asset classes sagged.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency had fallen as far as $18,540 overnight, its lowest since June 19, and was last down 0.1% at $18,815.

