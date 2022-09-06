Culture

Bitcoin Can Save Us From The Communism Trap

Contributor
Bitcoin Magazine Bitcoin Magazine
Published

Do U.S. citizens live in a capitalist society, or have they fallen into the traps of communism?

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, Q is joined by Mark Moss, host of a rapidly-growing YouTube channel and the first nationally-syndicated radio show about Bitcoin.

Watch This Episode On YouTube or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Q: Do you think we have in the United States presently in 2022, a capitalist system in place?

Mark Moss: That's a great question. And … I can give you a good answer for that…

So in the original “Communist Manifesto” book, Karl Marx lays out 10 points of communism. So he says, in order to build a communist society, we need these 10 things. Okay? That's his words, not mine… Quantitatively, the United States has seven of the 10 in place.

So, does that make the United States a capitalist society or a communist society? Well, we have seven of the 10 things.

Q: I do not think we live in a capitalist society.

Moss: It’s a spectrum, right? A lot of people as me like, when was the point that we were the most capitalist? So, it’s a spectrum, right?

If I have to give up 100% of my money that I earn to the State, I’m a slave. If I keep 100%, I’m free. What about when I give 50%? So it’s a scale, right? So we have seven of out the 10, so we’re more communist than free, but it’s a spectrum, right?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Culture Videos

Mehvish Ali-Nasar FFF Interview

Sep 01, 2022

Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular