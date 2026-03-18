Is Bitcoin a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Key Points

Investors have been more risk-averse this year, pushing Bitcoin's value down significantly.

But nothing has fundamentally changed with Bitcoin, and the crypto enjoys more government and institutional acceptance than ever.

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Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has already sent investors on a wild ride in just the first few months of 2026, with the crypto falling nearly 20% year to date and being far off of its all-time high of nearly $126,000 back in October.

To say that investors are uncertain where Bitcoin is headed next would be an understatement. And while there's likely more volatility ahead in the short term for Bitcoin's price, the crypto has weathered big drops before and come roaring back with a vengeance. Here's why Bitcoin investors should keep the latter scenario in mind.

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A general pessimism for risky investments is driving Bitcoin lower

Bitcoin enjoys more widespread institutional acceptance and government support than ever. The Trump administration has taken several steps to deregulate some parts of the crypto market and even dropped lawsuits against some cryptocurrency companies. Whether you're for or against these moves, they've helped boost investor interest in Bitcoin and other cryptos.

And the launch of about one dozen Bitcoin ETFs by financial institutions over the past two years has given Bitcoin a level of credibility that it never had before. The launch of the ETFs helped move Bitcoin ownership out of the shadows for some investors, making it less mysterious and easier to buy and sell than ever.

But after a massive run-up in Bitcoin's price over the past few years, its value has declined dramatically. Why? Mostly because risky investments have lost some of their appeal. Rapidly rising tech stock valuations due to artificial intelligence have caused some investors to be skeptical that an AI bubble is forming. And that pessimistic outlook has spilled over into other investments, including crypto.

What's more, geopolitical instability from the war in Iran, as well as new tariffs, prompted many investors to look for safer places to put their money. Cryptocurrencies are inherently risky, and when market uncertainty is high, people often seek out more stable investments.

Holding your current Bitcoin position or adding to it could be a good move

I don't believe Bitcoin investors were wrong in assessing a risky investment environment. But it may be a smart move to hold on to your current Bitcoin position, or start one, nonetheless.

Over the past decade, Bitcoin has experienced several significant declines and has eventually bounced back. The drops were precipitated by different circumstances, but the outcome -- a massive rise in value -- eventually occurred.

That doesn't mean Bitcoin is guaranteed to rise from its recent declines. But when some investors write off Bitcoin simply because it has fallen about 13% over the past year, it's worth remembering that the crypto has weathered similar declines before.

More importantly, nothing has fundamentally changed with Bitcoin that has led to its recent value declines. As I mentioned earlier, it has more institutional acceptance and government approval than ever. Because of this, I think that when investors feel comfortable taking on a little more risk again, Bitcoin's value could start rising.

Investors who take advantage of the recent price drop or hold on to their current positions could be rewarded. Just remember that Bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies are inherently risky, and they should never be more than 5% to 10% of your investment portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.