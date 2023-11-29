Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Reach $100,000 in 2024 –Standard Chartered Bank 

FXEmpire.com -

Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to hit $100,000 at the end of 2024, according to Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Crypto Research, Geoff Kendrick.

On-chain data trends show Bitcoin volatility has now dropped lower than the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Indexes, a move that could attract more institutional capital.

Technical indicators suggest that the mid-to-long-term BTC price resistance is around the $42,500 area.

Bitcoin price broke above $38,200 again on Wednesday, November 29, as the BTC generated interest from institutional investors again this week. Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Crypto Research, Geoff Kendrick reaffirmed the firm’s optimistic prediction that Bitcoin price could hit $100,000 in 2024.

On-chain analysis highlights critical Bitcoin on-chain stats that could attract a wave of corporate interest to the crypto markets in the long term.

Bitcoin is Now Less-Volatile than Mega Cap Stocks

Bitcoin, and the crypto industry at large, has been heavily criticized for its intense price volatility and market manipulation risks. However, the latest on-chain data readings shows that the Bitcoin market has shown signs of growing maturity and stabilization compared to mega cap stocks and index funds.

According to IntoTheBlock, the 30-day Average Intra-Day Volatility for Bitcoin is currently lower than traditional markets. The chart below shows that Bitcoin’s Average Volatility score is currently at 0.32%. In comparison, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 index stand at 0.48% and 0.58% respectively.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Volatility Trends vs. Mega Cap Stocks, November 2023. Source: IntoTheBlock

The Average Intra-Day Move is a vital financial metric, that tracks the periodic changes in price volatility of a specific assets within a given period.

The chart above indicates that, in the last 30-days, BTC has experienced a relatively low volatility, compared to the traditional stock markets. This is a direct contrast to the usual narrative that Bitcoin is a less reliable asset.

This decline in volatility can be bullish Bitcoin price in the weeks ahead for many reasons. Firstly, corporate investors could interpret this a Bitcoin market becoming a more mature asset class, that less prone to market manipulation.

Hence, large institutional investors could be encouraged to bring in fresh capital into the Bitcoin spot and derivatives markets.

If this thesis holds, it could validate Standard Chartered Bank’s optimistic prediction that Bitcoin price will hit $100,000 in 2024.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Clearing $42,500 Could Catalyze Bigger Gains

With market volatility steadying, and the next halving fast approaching in April 2024, most of the bullish BTC holders may now be less inclined to sell. However, for the bulls to validate Standard Chartered Bank’s $100,000 BTC prediction, they must first breakdown the historically significant resistance level at $42,200.

The Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) data, which groups the current BTC holders according to their entry prices, also confirms this prediction.

It shows that 1.96 million current holders had bought 799,140 BTC the last time Bitcoin price crossed $42,000. After holding at a loss since 2021, these investors could now be tempted to book profits, once Bitcoin approaches their break-even point.

But if Bitcoin price can clear that resistance, it could trigger a much larger upswing toward $100,000 as predicted by Standard Chartered Bank.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction | GIOM data | Source: IntoTheBlock

Still, the bears could invalidate that positive prediction if BTC price dips below $30,000. But, in that case, the 6.45 million holders that bought 2.85 million BTC at the average price of $30,40 could offer significant support. If those investors HODL firmly, its is unlikely that Bitcoin price will drop below $30,000 in the months ahead.

