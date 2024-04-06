Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: US Jobs Report Impact and ETF Market Resilience Analyzed

US Equity Markets Influence BTC Price Trends

On Friday (April 5), BTC declined by 0.95%. Partially reversing a 3.80% rally from Thursday, BTC ended the day at $67,921.

Uncertainty about the US Jobs Report and its likely impact on the BTC-spot ETF affected buyer demand for BTC.

BTC slid to a Friday session low of $66,022 in response to the hotter-than-expected US Jobs Report.

Nonfarm payrolls surged 303k in March after increasing by 270k in February. The US unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.8%. However, average hourly earnings rose by 4.1% year-on-year compared with 4.3% in February. Softer wage growth figures drove demand for riskier assets.

On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.24%, supporting a BTC recovery from sub-$67,000.

BTC-Spot ETF Market Sees Four Days of Net Inflows

On Friday, April 5, the BTC-spot ETF market saw total net inflows for the fourth session. According to Farside Investors, BTC-spot ETF market net inflows fall from $213.4 million (April 4) to $203.0 million (April 5). iShares Bitcoin Trust ensured the BTC-spot ETF market ended the week positively. Notable flow data for Friday, April 5, included,

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) saw net inflows jump from $144 million (April 4) to $308.8 million (April 5).

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw net inflows fall from $106.6 million to $83 million.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) saw net inflows rise from $11.2 million to $74.0 million.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw net outflows jump from $79.3 million to $198.9 million.

The surge in IBIT net inflows coincided with news of prominent Wall Street names entering the BTC-spot ETF market fray.

According to an April 4 Form S-1 post-effective amendment, entities under Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C), UBS (UBS), Citadel (CTL), and ABN AMRO became authorized participants. A willingness to associate with the BTC-spot ETF market and BTC was another step in the evolution of the US crypto market.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC hovered above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming the bullish price signals.

A BTC breakout from the $69,000 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the March 14 ATH of $73,808.

On Saturday, investor reaction to the BTC-spot ETF market flow data and views about the Fed rate path need consideration.

Conversely, a BTC break below the $67,000 handle would bring the $64,000 support level into play.

With a 14-Daily RSI reading of 51.99, BTC could return to the all-time high of $73,808 before entering overbought territory.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD 060424 Daily Chart

ETH remained below the 50-day EMA but held above the 200-day EMA. The EMAs confirmed the bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price trends.

A break above the 50-day EMA would support a move to the $3,480 resistance level. A breakout from the $3,480 resistance level could give the bulls a run at the $3,650 handle.

Conversely, an ETH break below the $3,244 support level could give the bears a run at the $3,033 support level.

The 14-period Daily RSI reading of 44.87 indicates an ETH fall to the $3,033 support level before entering oversold territory.

ETHUSD 060424 Daily Chart

