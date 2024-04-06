News & Insights

ForEx

Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: US Jobs Report Impact and ETF Market Resilience Analyzed

April 06, 2024 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Bob Mason for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

US Equity Markets Influence BTC Price Trends

On Friday (April 5), BTC declined by 0.95%. Partially reversing a 3.80% rally from Thursday, BTC ended the day at $67,921.

Uncertainty about the US Jobs Report and its likely impact on the BTC-spot ETF affected buyer demand for BTC.

BTC slid to a Friday session low of $66,022 in response to the hotter-than-expected US Jobs Report.

Nonfarm payrolls surged 303k in March after increasing by 270k in February. The US unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.8%. However, average hourly earnings rose by 4.1% year-on-year compared with 4.3% in February. Softer wage growth figures drove demand for riskier assets.

On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.24%, supporting a BTC recovery from sub-$67,000.

BTC-Spot ETF Market Sees Four Days of Net Inflows

On Friday, April 5, the BTC-spot ETF market saw total net inflows for the fourth session. According to Farside Investors, BTC-spot ETF market net inflows fall from $213.4 million (April 4) to $203.0 million (April 5). iShares Bitcoin Trust ensured the BTC-spot ETF market ended the week positively. Notable flow data for Friday, April 5, included,

  • iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) saw net inflows jump from $144 million (April 4) to $308.8 million (April 5).
  • Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw net inflows fall from $106.6 million to $83 million.
  • Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) saw net inflows rise from $11.2 million to $74.0 million.
  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw net outflows jump from $79.3 million to $198.9 million.

The surge in IBIT net inflows coincided with news of prominent Wall Street names entering the BTC-spot ETF market fray.

According to an April 4 Form S-1 post-effective amendment, entities under Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C), UBS (UBS), Citadel (CTL), and ABN AMRO became authorized participants. A willingness to associate with the BTC-spot ETF market and BTC was another step in the evolution of the US crypto market.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC hovered above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming the bullish price signals.

A BTC breakout from the $69,000 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the March 14 ATH of $73,808.

On Saturday, investor reaction to the BTC-spot ETF market flow data and views about the Fed rate path need consideration.

Conversely, a BTC break below the $67,000 handle would bring the $64,000 support level into play.

With a 14-Daily RSI reading of 51.99, BTC could return to the all-time high of $73,808 before entering overbought territory.

BTCUSD 060424 Daily Chart

Ethereum Analysis

ETH remained below the 50-day EMA but held above the 200-day EMA. The EMAs confirmed the bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price trends.

A break above the 50-day EMA would support a move to the $3,480 resistance level. A breakout from the $3,480 resistance level could give the bulls a run at the $3,650 handle.

Conversely, an ETH break below the $3,244 support level could give the bears a run at the $3,033 support level.

The 14-period Daily RSI reading of 44.87 indicates an ETH fall to the $3,033 support level before entering oversold territory.

ETHUSD 060424 Daily Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.