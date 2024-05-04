Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: US Jobs Report and ETF Market Trends Return BTC to $63,000

US BTC-spot ETF Market Ends Seven-Day Outflow Streak

Bitcoin (BTC) rallied 6.42% on Friday (May 3). Following a 1.16% gain on Thursday (May 2), BTC closed the session at $62,938.

Investors reacted to the US Jobs Report and ISM Services PMI Survey. Weaker-than-expected data rekindled investor expectations of a September Fed interest rate cut.

Average hourly earnings rose 3.9% year-on-year in April after increasing by 4.1% in March. Nonfarm payrolls advanced by 175k after jumping by 315k in March. Softer-than-expected wages could impact disposable income and consumer spending. Downward trends in consumer spending may dampen demand-driven inflation and allow for a more dovish Fed rate path.

Furthermore, the US ISM Services PMI fell from 51.4 to 49.4 in April, influencing sentiment toward the Fed rate path.

BTC-spot market flow data for Friday (May 3) reflected market relief from the Friday numbers.

According to Farside Investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) recorded net inflows of $63.0 million on Friday (May 3), the first since before January 11.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw net inflows of $102.6 million, the first since April 24.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) recorded net inflows of $60.9 million, its highest since launch.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO), Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR), and VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) also saw inflows on Friday (May 3).

Excluding flow data for iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the US BTC-spot ETF market recorded total net inflows of $302.6 million. Significantly, inflows for Friday ended a seven-day outflow streak.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC hovered below the 50-day EMA while remaining above the 200-day EMA. The EMAs affirmed the bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

A BTC break above the 50-day EMA and the $60,365 resistance level could give the bulls a run at the $69,000 resistance level. However, selling pressure may increase at the $64,000 resistance level. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the resistance level.

On Saturday (May 4), investors will likely consider the US data from Friday and BTC-spot ETF flow trends.

Conversely, a BTC break below the $60,365 support level could give the bears a run at the $55,000 handle.

With a 47.04 14-Daily RSI reading, BTC could drop to the $55,000 handle before entering oversold territory.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD Daily Chart 040524

ETH remained below the 50-day EMA while hovering above the 200-day EMA. The EMAs confirmed the bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price trends.

An ETH break above the 50-day EMA and $3,244 resistance level would support a move toward the $3,480 resistance level.

Conversely, an ETH fall through the $3,033 support level could give the bears a run at the 200-day EMA.

The 14-period Daily RSI reading of 46.45 indicates an ETH drop to the 200-day EMA before entering oversold territory.

