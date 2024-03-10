Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: Halving Clock Ticks Blow 40 Days Amidst ETF Inflow Surge

iShares Bitcoin Trust and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Inflows

On Saturday, BTC rose by 0.19%. Following a 2.00% gain on Friday, BTC ended the session at $68,446.

BTC-spot ETF market net inflows for the week ending March 8 drove buyer demand for BTC. Total net inflows increased from $1,722.5 million (week ending March 1) to $2,239.1 million (week ending March 8).

Significantly, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw higher net inflows. IBIT saw net inflows increase from $2,050.5 million to $2,070.6 million in the week ending March 8. FBTC saw net inflows surge from $708.6 million to $1,339.6 million.

Higher Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) net outflows left total market inflows short of the weekly high of $2,271 million recorded in the week ending February 16. GBTC outflows increased from $1,455.7 million to $1,654.4 million. The markets attributed the GBTC outflows to the court ruling, allowing Genesis Global Hold Co to liquidate approximately $1,300 million of GBTC shares.

ETFStore President Nate Geraci shared his views on the BTC-spot ETF market on Saturday, saying,

“iShares Bitcoin ETF has eclipsed $10bil net inflows… That’s net inflows in 40-days. Pulling down avg of $250mil/day. Now at $13.6bil AUM. For context, ARK Invest has about $16.5bil in total assets. Firm launched in 2014.”

iShares Bitcoin Trust Flips MicroStrategy on BTC Holdings

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas shared a post from Fred Krueger, saying,

“All this was bound to happen, but not in eight weeks. Scary fast.”

Fred Krueger shared a chart showing IBIT flipped MicroStrategy (MSTR) in BTC holdings. The chart also showed the Nine flipping GBTC, with BTC holdings of 405k vs. 396k.

BTC Holdings 10/03/24

The surge in demand for BTC coincides with the BTC halving event. The countdown to Bitcoin halving is underway, with less than 40 days remaining.

Bitcoin Halving Countdown 10/03/24

The upcoming halving event and continued demand for BTC through the BTC-spot ETF market paint a positive outlook. Supply and demand support bets on a BTC move toward $100,000 in 2024. However, the BTC-spot ETF market must continue current flow trends to send BTC to unprecedented levels.

The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index signals a lower degree of extreme greed despite BTC sitting near the all-time high of $70,076.

On Sunday, March 10, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index fell from 84 to 79. While remaining within the Extreme Greed zone, the pullback suggests a reduced chance of a BTC sell-off.

On Sunday, BTC was up 1.40% to $69,404.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC Fear and Greed Index 100324

BTC remained well above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A BTC return to the Friday all-time high of $70,076 would give the bulls a run at the $75,000 handle.

BTC-spot ETF market flows remain the focal point.

However, a fall below the $68,000 handle would bring the $65,000 handle into play. A drop below the $65,000 handle could give the bears a run at the $59,176 support level.

The 14-Daily RSI reading, 76.32, shows BTC sitting in overbought territory. Selling pressure may intensify at the Friday all-time high of $70,076.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD 100324 Daily Chart

ETH remained well above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

An ETH move to the Friday high of $4,013 would give the bulls a run at the $4,200 handle.

Sentiment toward the SEC approving ETH-spot ETFs remains the main driver.

However, an ETH drop below the $3,800 handle would bring the $3,683 support level into play.

The 14-period Daily RSI, at 85.46, shows ETH in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at the Friday high of $4,013.

ETHUSD 100324 Daily Chart

