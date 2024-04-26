News & Insights

ForEx

Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: Analyzing BTC-Spot ETF Flows Amid US Economic Reports

April 26, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by Bob Mason for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

BTC-Spot ETF Market Flow Data Send Bearish Signals

Bitcoin (BTC) advanced by 0.36% on Thursday (April 25). Partially reversing a 3.25% loss from Wednesday (April 24), BTC ended the session at $64,564.

BTC-spot ETF market flow data pressured BTC through the Thursday morning session. On Wednesday (April 24), the BTC-spot ETF market saw total net outflows of $120.6 million.

According to Farside Investors,

  • GBTC saw net outflows of $130.4 million, up from $66.9 million on Tuesday (April 23).
  • Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw net inflows of $5.6 million, up from $4.4 million (April 23).
  • iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) saw zero net flows on Wednesday (April 24). Significantly, IBIT saw its 71-day net inflows streak end, ranking IBIT tenth on the daily inflows streak table.
Longest Daily Inflow Streaks 250424

BTC reacted to the BTC-spot ETF flow data, falling to a Thursday (April 25) session low of $62,844.

However, US economic indicators from Thursday (April 25) drove buyer demand for BTC in the afternoon session. The US economy expanded by 3.1% in Q1 2024 after growing by 3.4% in Q4 2023. Weaker growth raised hopes of a 2024 Fed rate cut.

Nevertheless, BTC-spot ETF market flow data for Thursday (April 25) impacted buyer demand going into the Friday (April 26) session.

According to preliminary Thursday (April 25) numbers from Farside Investors:

  • Grayscale BTC Trust saw net outflows increase from $130.4 million (April 24) to $139.4 million (April 25).
  • Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw net outflows of $22.6 million (April 25). FBTC registered net outflows for the first time since launching on January 11.
  • ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) saw net outflows of $31.3 million (April 25).
  • Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) saw net outflows of $20.2 million (April 25).
  • Excluding flow data for iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the BTC-spot ETF market saw net outflows of $217.6 million.

Investor anxiety over the US Personal Income and Expenditures Report (Fri) likely influenced BTC-ETF flow data.

Upward personal income/spending trends and hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers could sink bets on multiple 2024 Fed rate cuts.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC hovered below the 50-day EMA while remaining above the 200-day EMA. The EMAs affirmed the bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

A BTC breakout from the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $69,000 resistance level. A BTC break above the $69,000 resistance level would support a move to the $70,000 handle.

On Friday, the US Personal Income and Expenditures Report and BTC-spot ETF flow data need consideration.

Conversely, a BTC fall through the $64,000 support level would bring the $60,365 support level into play.

With a 14-Daily RSI reading of 45.94, BTC may drop to the $60,365 support level before entering oversold territory.

BTCUSD Daily Chart 260424

Ethereum Analysis

ETH remained below the 50-day EMA while holding above the 200-day EMA. The EMAs confirmed the bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price trends.

An ETH break above the $3,244 resistance level would support a move to the 50-day EMA. A move through the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $3,480 resistance level.

Conversely, an ETH fall through the $3,100 handle would bring the $3,033 support level into play.

The 14-period Daily RSI reading of 45.04 indicates an ETH drop below the $3,033 support level before entering oversold territory.

ETHUSD Daily Chart 260424

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.