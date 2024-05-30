Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: BTC Gains Hold as ETF Inflows Counter Fed Uncertainty

US BTC-Spot ETF Market Avoids Outflows Despite Fed Policy Jitters

On Thursday (May 30), bitcoin (BTC) gained 1.09%. Reversing a 1.00% loss from Wednesday (May 29), BTC ended the session at $68,383.

US BTC-spot ETF market flow data for Wednesday (May 29) provided early BTC price support. The BTC-spot ETF market saw total net inflows of $28.3 million, down from $45.0 million on Tuesday (May 28).

While total net inflows trended downwards, the US BTC-spot ETF market avoided net outflows for the twelfth consecutive session.

US economic indicators sent BTC to a session high of $69,485 before a retreat to sub-$68,500. US jobless claims increased from 216k to 218k in the week ending May 25. The US economy expanded by 1.3% in Q1 2024, unchanged from the first estimate report of 1.3%. However, growth slowed from Q4 2023.

Investor uncertainty about the Fed interest rate path lingered ahead of the US Personal Income and Outlays report. Nevertheless, the US BTC-spot ETF market continued to attract investors. Despite shifting bets on a September Fed rate hike, the CME FedWatch Tool, the chances of a Fed rate cut increased from 47.0% to 50.6% on Thursday.

According to Farside Investors,

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw zero net flows on Thursday.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) reported net outflows of $99.9 million.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) saw net inflows of $25.9 million.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) registered net inflows of $119.1 million.

Excluding flow data for iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR, the US BTC-spot ETF market saw total net inflows of $47.2 million.

On Friday (May 31), the USeconomic calendarmay influence buyer demand for US BTC-spot ETFs and BTC.

The US Personal Income and Outlays Report and the US BTC-Spot ETF Market

Hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers and upward personal income and spending trends could sink investor bets on a September Fed rate cut.

A more hawkish Fed rate path could impact buyer demand for riskier assets. However, US BTC-spot ETF market flow data may be pivotal to BTC price trends.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, confirming the bullish price trends.

A BTC break above the $69,000 resistance level would support a move toward the $73,808 all-time high.

US BTC-spot ETF market flow trends and the US Personal Income and Outlays Report need consideration.

Conversely, a BTC fall through the 50-day EMA could give the bears a run at the $64,000 support level.

With a 56.11 14-Daily RSI reading, BTC could return to the all-time high of $73,808 before entering overbought territory.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD Daily Chart 310524

ETH hovered comfortably above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

If ETH surpasses the $3,835 resistance level, it could reach the $4,000 mark. A break above the $4,000 handle could give the bulls a run at the March high of $4,091.

US ETH-spot ETF-related news needs consideration.

Conversely, an ETH fall through the $3,700 handle could give the bears a run at the $3,480 support level.

The 14-period Daily RSI reading, 63.79, suggests an ETH return to $4,000 before entering overbought territory.

ETHUSD Daily Chart 310524

