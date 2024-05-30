News & Insights

ForEx

Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: BTC Gains Hold as ETF Inflows Counter Fed Uncertainty

May 30, 2024 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Bob Mason for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

US BTC-Spot ETF Market Avoids Outflows Despite Fed Policy Jitters

On Thursday (May 30), bitcoin (BTC) gained 1.09%. Reversing a 1.00% loss from Wednesday (May 29), BTC ended the session at $68,383.

US BTC-spot ETF market flow data for Wednesday (May 29) provided early BTC price support. The BTC-spot ETF market saw total net inflows of $28.3 million, down from $45.0 million on Tuesday (May 28).

While total net inflows trended downwards, the US BTC-spot ETF market avoided net outflows for the twelfth consecutive session.

US economic indicators sent BTC to a session high of $69,485 before a retreat to sub-$68,500. US jobless claims increased from 216k to 218k in the week ending May 25. The US economy expanded by 1.3% in Q1 2024, unchanged from the first estimate report of 1.3%. However, growth slowed from Q4 2023.

Investor uncertainty about the Fed interest rate path lingered ahead of the US Personal Income and Outlays report. Nevertheless, the US BTC-spot ETF market continued to attract investors. Despite shifting bets on a September Fed rate hike, the CME FedWatch Tool, the chances of a Fed rate cut increased from 47.0% to 50.6% on Thursday.

According to Farside Investors,

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw zero net flows on Thursday.
  • ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) reported net outflows of $99.9 million.
  • Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) saw net inflows of $25.9 million.
  • Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) registered net inflows of $119.1 million.
  • Excluding flow data for iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR, the US BTC-spot ETF market saw total net inflows of $47.2 million.

On Friday (May 31), the USeconomic calendarmay influence buyer demand for US BTC-spot ETFs and BTC.

The US Personal Income and Outlays Report and the US BTC-Spot ETF Market

Hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers and upward personal income and spending trends could sink investor bets on a September Fed rate cut.

A more hawkish Fed rate path could impact buyer demand for riskier assets. However, US BTC-spot ETF market flow data may be pivotal to BTC price trends.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, confirming the bullish price trends.

A BTC break above the $69,000 resistance level would support a move toward the $73,808 all-time high.

US BTC-spot ETF market flow trends and the US Personal Income and Outlays Report need consideration.

Conversely, a BTC fall through the 50-day EMA could give the bears a run at the $64,000 support level.

With a 56.11 14-Daily RSI reading, BTC could return to the all-time high of $73,808 before entering overbought territory.

BTCUSD Daily Chart 310524

Ethereum Analysis

ETH hovered comfortably above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

If ETH surpasses the $3,835 resistance level, it could reach the $4,000 mark. A break above the $4,000 handle could give the bulls a run at the March high of $4,091.

US ETH-spot ETF-related news needs consideration.

Conversely, an ETH fall through the $3,700 handle could give the bears a run at the $3,480 support level.

The 14-period Daily RSI reading, 63.79, suggests an ETH return to $4,000 before entering overbought territory.

ETHUSD Daily Chart 310524

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.