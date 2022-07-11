Bitcoin (BTC) More Likely to Drop $10,000 in Price Before Gaining That Amount, New Survey Shows

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that a majority of surveyed financial analysts and investors are bearish on the short-term pricing prospects for Bitcoin (BTC). It's reported that the most recent MLIV Pulse Survey was fielded from July 5 through July 8, 2022 -- targeting 950 professional fund managers and investors.

The results show that 60% of the respondents believe that the price of a single BTC crypto coin is more likely to fall to a price of $10,000 sooner than it climbs to the price of $30,000 per coin. It's worth noting that the Bitcoin price hasn't been as low as $10,000 since September 2020.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was priced at $20,574 across cryptocurrency exchanges, which represents a 70% discount from its all-time high price point of $68,879 that was registered in November 2021. Bitcoin fell 45% last month, marking its worst monthly drop since it was founded in 2008, while the overall crypto sector has lost more than $2 trillion in value since setting record highs last fall.

Nearly 1 in 5 pro investors say all cryptos are "garbage"

The MLIV Pulse Survey Bitcoin also had some qualitative findings from professional investors regarding the crypto category overall. For example, participants were asked the question, "In relation to cryptocurrencies, which of the below best describes your attitude" and here was the breakdown of their responses:

Cryptocurrencies are all garbage: 18%

Open-minded but skeptical: 32%

Skeptical but involved anyway: 23%

Cryptocurrencies are the future: 26%

Bitcoin maximalist: 2%

While no one can predict the future price of any asset with certainty, these results certainly show that the cryptocurrency asset class can be both polarizing and intriguing.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.