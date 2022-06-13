Bitcoin (BTC) Falls 18% in 24 hours to $22,000, Sets 18-Month Low

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the consumer price index -- also known as the inflation rate -- increased 8.6% in May compared to May 2021. That marks the largest increase in 40 years, and it caused both stock prices and digital asset valuations on cryptocurrency exchanges to tumble heading into the weekend.

This morning, Yahoo! Finance shows that the slide continued as equity markets are down 3.66% at the time of writing while the cryptocurrency sector crashed 15.61% -- pushing the market valuation for the entire crypto universe below the $1 trillion threshold, according to CoinMarketCap. A contributing factor of this sell-off could be media reports that the Federal Reserve could announce this week a possible increase in interest rates of 0.75% or at least keep that possibility open for later this year to try to wrangle inflation.

That possibility seems to have hit Bitcoin especially hard.

Bitcoin price hits an 18-month low

At press time, the first and most valuable crypto asset -- BTC -- has crashed through long-established support levels by more than 18% to a price per coin of $28,812, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin has not been that low since December 2020. Founded in 2008, and originally conceptualized as a peer-to-peer payment service, it has since morphed into a store of value that has long been touted as a hedge against inflation.

But that hasn't been the case since its all-time high of $68,789 per coin set on Nov. 10, 2021, and it has declined 67% from that price peak while inflation has increased more than 5% every month for more than a year.

Is Bitcoin a buy?

Every investor should only seek advice from certified financial experts, and not from any media article. Investors also need to know how much they can comfortably risk to invest while doing their own research. However, anyone who missed out on Bitcoin in the past should not pass up this golden opportunity to secure a position with the "gold standard" asset within the cryptocurrency space. It's unlikely that we'll see Bitcoin stay this low for long.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.