US Markets
TSLA

Bitcoin briefly falls after Tesla says it sold 75% of its holdings

Contributors
Hannah Lang Reuters
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Bitcoin stumbled late on Wednesday after Tesla Inc said it converted about 75% of its purchases of the virtual token into fiat currency.

Adds context

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin stumbled late on Wednesday after Tesla Inc TSLA.O said it converted about 75% of its purchases of the virtual token into fiat currency.

The world's largest cryptocurrency BTC=BTSP slid as much as 0.5% to $23,268.92 after the news. It later regained losses and was last up 0.21% at $23,301.87.

Tesla sold $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, more than a year after it made a $1.5 billion investment during the peak of crypto currency's massive growth and popularity.

The company's Chief Executive Elon Musk has been an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrency. His statements on the future of the crypto space or disclosures about his ownership of digital assets often boost the price of dogecoin and bitcoin.

Tesla accepted bitcoin as a form of payment for less than two months before stopping in May 2021. Musk has said the company could restart accepting bitcoin once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy to mine the currency.

Bitcoin has been in recovery mode so far this week in line with the stock market rally, as investors appear optimistic about the U.S. Federal Reserve's ability to rein in decades-high inflation.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nivedita Balu; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular