Bitcoin Breaks to All-Time High, Ending Three Months of Consolidation

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $62,600, after pushing early Tuesday to a new all-time high above $63,000. After three months of consolidation, buyers have finally regained strength. Support is seen around the breakout zone of $60,000, which should be monitored for confirmation.

  • The broader uptrend in BTC remains intact despite slowing momentum on the daily price chart. Buyers have remained active at higher support levels since March, although profit taking at intraday overbought zones signaled a period of indecision.
  • BTC has maintained trend support on both the four-hour and daily chart, which should trigger upside volatility.
  • BTC is now overbought on intraday charts and could remain in that phase during strong breakouts.
  • BTC still faces less upside momentum on the weekly chart, which continues to diverge from the near two-fold price increase since January. However, given the breakout, resistance is now seen around $68,000-$70,000.

