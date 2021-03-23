Bitcoin Breaks Below Short-Term Uptrend, Lower Support Around $50K
Sellers were active during Asia hours, pushing bitcoin (BTC) below intraday trend support. The broader uptrend continues to slow, with lower support around $50,000 and then $42,000.
- BTC is roughly 15% below its March high, after failing to sustain moves above $61,000.
- Sideways trading over the past few days resulted in a 10% decline from trend line support on the four-hour chart.
- The relative strength index (RSI) is now oversold on the four-hour chart, which could encourage minor short covering at current levels.
- Resistance around $58,000 could limit short-term recoveries, especially as the longer-term trend continues to slow, as discussed in earlier posts.
- “We expect the long-term uptrend to moderate as intermediate-term overbought conditions are absorbed,” said Katie Stockton, managing partner of Fairlead Strategies. “Initial support for bitcoin remains near $42,000, far enough below current levels to dictate attention to risk management for long positions.”
