Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

SYDNEY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bitcoin broke above $20,000 on Tuesday for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin BTC=BTSP, was up more than 5% at $20,286. The second-biggest, ether ETH=BTSP, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389.

In the broader market the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.