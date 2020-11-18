Bitcoin, Blockchain Entrepreneur Malcolm CasSelle Dies At 50

Malcolm CaSelle, a pioneering blockchain technology and Bitcoin entrepreneur, has died at age 50, according to a social media post from friend and colleague E. David Ellington.

“My younger brother, business partner, advisor and friend, Malcolm CasSelle, died in Mexico yesterday,” Ellington wrote on November 18, 2020. “Apparently, his friends said he had a stomach ache when he woke. He took some antibiotics. They came back six hours later to check on him and found him dead in his room (at their home).”

CaSelle was the CEO of BIGtoken, a data management platform that leverages blockchain technology to allow consumers to own, verify and sell their own personal data. He served as the CIO of OPSkins, a video game skin-trading platform, and as the president of Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX), a marketplace for digital goods built on a blockchain. In a career that spanned decades, CaSelle contributed to numerous projects in the media, video game and technology spaces.

“Malcolm was a big ball of energy and a great visionary in the crypto gaming space,” Bill Barhydt, the CEO of Abra, told Bitcoin Magazine. “He will be missed by everyone he touched with his positivity and spirit.”

He was an early-stage investor in several Bitcoin-related companies, according to his biography.

“CasSelle entered the blockchain, bitcoin and other cryptocurrency ecosystem in late 2012,” per the LA Games Conference. “He was a partner in numerous early bitcoin mining projects and invested extensively in companies such as BTC China (BTCC), Blockchain Capital Partner (BCAP), GoCoin and numerous others.”

