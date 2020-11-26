Bitcoin Black Friday Is Back On November 27!

Bitcoin Black Friday is coming back for 2020 with over 200 merchants and over 250 product deals!

Bitcoin Black Friday has returned this year with 350 deal listings from over 300 companies to date, and even more deals are going live to celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday (November 27) through Cypher Monday (November 30).

What started in 2012 with very humble beginnings as a grassroots initiative from some active Bitcointalk forum members and just a few dozen participating Bitcoin merchants, has grown over the years to a large-scale event for the global Bitcoin community, producing some of the largest-volume days on record for Bitcoin payment processors and merchants.

“For us, Bitcoin Black Friday is all about highlighting the infrastructure that exists for Bitcoin commerce today and in drawing attention to that, to help accelerate the path to a Bitcoin circular economy,” John Riggins, organizer of Bitcoin Black Friday, said. “We need a day to bring attention and business to the merchants that support Bitcoin payments, including all of the great Bitcoin product companies in our space.”

International coverage of the event (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), especially in Bitcoin bull markets, has increased awareness about Bitcoin and its use in commerce during the holiday season. This year’s celebration marks the incredible amount of progress that Bitcoin has made as a payments technology, with technical deployments like the Lightning Network, new companies working in the commerce flow and thousands of interested consumers all in the spotlight.

“The key driver of that attention is quality deals, so in this reboot of Bitcoin Black Friday, a successful event means featuring more and higher-quality deals than in any previous year and driving more people to use the Bitcoin network for payments, including technology that wasn’t as ready for prime time in the last iteration of Bitcoin Black Friday, like the Lightning Network,” Riggins explained. “Looking forward, compounding that growth year-on-year as a small player in the path toward hyperbitcoinization is the success that we’re striving for.”

One of the biggest deals listed this year (or within the history of Bitcoin, for that matter) is Fold’s bitcoin-backed debit card. Fold is giving away 1 whole bitcoin to a lucky user. To enter into the drawing for 1 BTC, users simply need to sign up for the waitlist for Fold’s upcoming debit card, or, if they are already on the waitlist, refer friends to join the waitlist for additional entries into the contest.

Bitcoin Black Friday will also be a great time to make sure your security is top notch with deals from hardware manufacturers like Trezor, Ledger, Foundation Devices, Nodl and more; multisig solutions like Unchained Capital’s Vault Concierge; and a great batch of VPN services. Bitcoin Black Friday also features deals from major online retailers for everything from electronics at Newegg to food and home goods needs at shopping.io. This year’s event also features in-person deals for people around the world, including in cities like Ho Chi Minh.

“Bitcoin Black Friday is an exciting moment for the Bitcoin industry to showcase, not only all of the great products and services being built on Bitcoin, but also how effective Bitcoin really is as a payment method,” Riggins said. “The circular economy for Bitcoin is being built right now, and we are so excited to be able to present it to the masses. Bitcoin is for everyone.”

For more information on what deals are available, or how to win 1 BTC from Fold, visit www.bitcoinblackfriday.com.

