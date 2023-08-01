Bitcoin Beyond the Currency – the Disruption of Industries

By Zac Townsend, CEO Meanwhile Insurance

Bitcoin is the most important innovation in money of the last century. It is a trustless and immutable commodity that empowers those who hold it, but we have hardly scratched the surface of its potential.

Satoshi’s whitepaper is titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” for a reason. Cash is money, it is movement and momentum, it is buying and selling goods and services, it is active. Bitcoin’s future is not as digital gold as many may believe, but rather it is as true digital money. Of course, every individual can self custody their Bitcoin, that sovereignty is one of the things that makes it special. Each of us can be a peer in the system whether we're powerful or not.

The Bitcoin economy has the potential to become the biggest economy in the world; bigger than the United States or China. Bitcoin is a solution for everyone in the world who lives in fear of inflation risk, currency risk, or regime risk. A global, decentralized, trustless settlement layer and means of exchange with no state backing or intervention. For that to happen, BTC has to be more than a store value, it has to be a currency. We have to stop thinking about it in terms of market capitalization and start thinking about it in terms of a gross decentralized product, the “GDP” of the Bitcoin economy. One doesn’t talk about the market capitalization of the dollar, we shouldn’t think of Bitcoin in those terms either.

Bitcoin is continuing to become increasingly vital as legacy institutions fall behind the strides being made in the technology sector. These breakthroughs are significantly disrupting incumbent industries ranging from those commonly considered such as banking and finance, to more unique industries such as insurance and energy.

The way we power our societies is changing, and at the heart of a great deal of this change, will be Bitcoin.

The traditional financial rails for cross-border transactions, such as Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), are not only slow but also burdened by high costs and excessive fees. It is incredibly expensive and time-consuming for people to send money around the world. This begs the question: if we can send data around the globe in seconds, why not do the same with money?

Bitcoin provides a solution. By removing the need for lengthy and expensive intermediaries, and an army of banks more than happy to add on fees every step of the way, Bitcoin shortens this process dramatically. By leveraging Bitcoin's decentralized and trustless ledger, individuals can circumvent the lengthy and expensive process of cross-border payments by sending funds directly to others, ensuring their funds reach their intended recipients safely and swiftly at a fraction of the cost.

At a local level, this technology does not yet exist either. Although services like Venmo may lend the appearance of instant transfers of value, what is really happening is an instant transfer of credit. If you want to take true custody over those funds, you either need to pay a fee to transfer them to your bank account, wait up to three days, or sign up for a Venmo sponsored debit card. BTC can be useful in small denominations and amounts and payments in a way that remedies this problem. Applications like Lightning on the Bitcoin network facilitate this solution, and open up the usage of Bitcoin on a local level, in virtually any conceivable denomination.

Difficulties opening bank accounts and gaining access to financial services, from geography, discrimination, account minimums, and fees all prevent people from accessing the global economy. To this day, there is an embarrassingly high number of global citizens without access to proper financial tools and services. Bitcoin, and the Bitcoin Ledger, can drastically reduce the barriers standing between people and access to financial services. With just a mobile device and internet connection, anyone can access the Bitcoin network, personally hold custody of their financial assets, and make payments worldwide.

Combined with proper local infrastructure, nations such as El Salvador have empowered their citizens in a uniquely meaningful way by adopting Bitcoin nationally. At the time this measure was adopted, it was estimated that 70% of people in the country did not have bank accounts or basic financial services. Bitcoin is uplifting these citizens by providing them a way to join the formal economy and creating opportunities for them to grow wealth. This is a beacon of change, and it is clear that other societies around the globe are taking notice of what can be accomplished.

With the continuing failures of central planners to create economic conditions conducive to economic growth and prosperity for everyday citizens, people are rightfully looking for alternatives. Inflationary pressures specifically, stemming from poor policy decisions, are a root cause of citizens turning to Bitcoin to preserve value. This is a trend that is spreading across the globe, so it is clear that another cycle of demand for digital currencies is shaping up just beyond the horizon.

The insurance industry is a unique sector where Bitcoin has the potential to have lasting impacts. InsurTech investment exploded in 2021 drawing over $17 billion in funding, demonstrating a clear market need for continued development in the sector to meet demand. With the creation of blockchain, crypto, and AI based technologies, there is a massive opportunity to innovate in this highly necessary yet antiquated industry where there is tremendous opportunity for growth.

Bitcoin is leading the pack in an exciting new asset class, one whose value has the potential to grow exponentially in the coming decades. Creating regulated and safe insurance products denominated in Bitcoin gives people a route to gain exposure to this asset class with minimal risk.

Bitcoin-based insurance products would also give customers another option to put Bitcoin to use, something which there is a demonstrated market for, especially for those seriously investing in their financial futures. This not only diversifies investment opportunities but also encourages innovation in the insurance industry, creating new models and products to meet the evolving needs of investors and policyholders.

Bitcoin’s relationship to energy usage has caused a particularly controversial stir, as opponents of the asset are keen on classifying it as an environmental detriment. With opponents ranging from anti-innovation politicians to legacy media talking heads bought and sold by corporations, Bitcoin mining has been given an artificially bad wrap. Although, like any other industry, mining could be powered by environmentally damaging fuels, Bitcoin miners are particularly eco-conscious. By utilizing green and renewable energy from wind and hydroelectric farms, most modern mining facilities rely heavily on green energies.

Bitcoin mining also maintains a symbiotic relationship with the energy grids upon which they operate. The Bitcoin network relies on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm, where advanced computers mine new Bitcoins by solving complex cryptographic equations. The flexibility of these mining operations allows them to balance taxed energy grids, mitigating the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources. By increasing the demand for green energy and supporting the development of sustainable power generation, Bitcoin can contribute to reducing carbon footprints and fostering a more environmentally friendly future.

As technologists continue to experiment with the possibilities of Bitcoin and the Bitcoin ledger, new and innovative use cases for this technology will be uncovered. Looking ahead to the future, it is clear to see that Bitcoin is far more than a cultural phenomenon, a speculative, or even a digital currency. Bitcoin is the mechanism that will allow, and facilitate the evolution of technology and business alike, bringing new and exciting possibilities to places most cannot even imagine.

Zac Townsend is the CEO and co-founder of Meanwhile, the world’s first insurance company denominated in Bitcoin, powered by AI. With diverse experiences including founding Standard Treasury, participating in Y combinator, and serving as the inaugural Chief Data Officer for the State of California, Zac has a deep understanding of the way new technologies interact with our society, and disrupt traditional businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.