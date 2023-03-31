Bitcoin Beach Wallet Renamed To Blink In Addition To Changes Aimed At Making The App Global

Blink’s name and features reflect the project’s desire to be used by Bitcoin communities across the world.

The Bitcoin Beach Wallet has officially changed its name to “Blink” to better reflect its vision of becoming the best tool for “bottom-up Bitcoin adoption.”

The wallet was initially launched in 2020 in El Salvador's El Zonte as part of the Bitcoin Beach project's goal of creating a circular Bitcoin economy. The name change reflects the wallet's expansion beyond its original intended purpose. The wallet has grown to become a popular Lightning wallet for Bitcoin community projects and Lightning enthusiasts worldwide.

Blink plans to enable any user to set their local currency in Q2 2023, making it easier for users to onboard and use bitcoin. The wallet also features in-app Bitcoin education, where users can earn sats for learning about Bitcoin's basics.



Blink also has merchant features that make it easy and flexible for businesses to receive payments over Lightning and on-chain, including LN address, a Lightning cash register, and a printable pay code. Blink also integrates Nostr, making it a go-to custodial wallet for tipping, testing or traveling.

According to Blink's team, "the declared purpose of becoming the best tool for bottom-up Bitcoin adoption has attracted tens of thousands of active users and many requests for features that would increase utility and accessibility across countries and cultures." The team's vision for Blink is for it to be available in every language where there's a Bitcoin community project.

The press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine described how the wallet's name change is significant, as its previous acronym was “problematic.” Blink's new name represents “speed and positivity,” and it will communicate with customers well before changing the name and icon of the app. According to the team, "the name Blink represents the glimmer in the eye of a person who just received their first sats. It's the embodiment of a transaction zapping across the world, connecting two people who never before could transmit value to each other."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.