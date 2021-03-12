Bitcoin Battles Resistance Near All-Time-High as Possible ‘Double Top’ Looms: Technical Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding support above its 50-day volume weighted moving average, but the cryptocurrency faces resistance around $58,000. Upside momentum is slowing, with initial support around $52,000 on the 4-hour chart.

For now, BTC’s uptrend remains intact as buyers on March 8 pushed prices above the $50,000 level for the second time since February, and bitcoin has moved this week back toward its all-time-high around $58,000.

Momentum, defined by the relative strength index (RSI), is slowing on both intraday charts and the daily chart, diverging from BTC’s price uptrend.

Traders are on watch for a breakout to fresh all-time-highs, but there is concern about a double-top forming, which could lead to profit taking.

