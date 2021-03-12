Bitcoin Battles Resistance Near All-Time-High as Possible ‘Double Top’ Looms: Technical Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) is holding support above its 50-day volume weighted moving average, but the cryptocurrency faces resistance around $58,000. Upside momentum is slowing, with initial support around $52,000 on the 4-hour chart.
- For now, BTC’s uptrend remains intact as buyers on March 8 pushed prices above the $50,000 level for the second time since February, and bitcoin has moved this week back toward its all-time-high around $58,000.
- Momentum, defined by the relative strength index (RSI), is slowing on both intraday charts and the daily chart, diverging from BTC’s price uptrend.
- Traders are on watch for a breakout to fresh all-time-highs, but there is concern about a double-top forming, which could lead to profit taking.
Related Stories
- Blockchain Gets First Mention in China’s 5-Year Policy Plan
- Binance Faces CFTC Probe Over US Customers Trading Derivatives: Report
- Bitcoin’s RSI Warns of Fading Bull Momentum Even as Price Nears Record High
- Australia’s Government Allocates $5.3M for Blockchain Pilot Projects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.