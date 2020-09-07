Bitcoin Banking App Mode Eyes £40M UK Listing

A new app that allows users to buy bitcoin, as well as earn interest on holdings, is reportedly looking at going public in the U.K.

The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday that Mode Banking is expected to announce plans for a Â£40 million stock market listing sometime in the next month.

The firm, which was officially incorporatedÂ as Mode Global Holdings PLC in August, is also looking to raise Â£7.5 million ($9.87 million) from investors ahead of the flotation, according to the report.

CoinDesk understands that Mode has already raised Â£4 million ($5.26 million) and is hoping to list on the London Stock Exchange.

An announcement of the final venue may be on the cards in as little as a month.

Modeâs founder is Jonathan Rowland, who founded online investment company Jellyworks at the height of the dotcom boom in 2000.

Jellyworksâ value soared to over Â£300 million on its first day of trading on the London Stock Exchange, but had fallen back down to roughly $67 million at the time it was acquired by Shore Capital.

In August, Mode announced it had hired former Alipay exec Rita Liu to lead company strategy and commercial partnerships.

Customer assets are held with custodial provider BitGo, which has insurance coverage âfor up to $100 millionâ through Lloyds of London.

UPDATE (Sept. 7, 13:50 UTC): This article has been updated to clarify that Mode Banking uses custodial provider BitGo to hold customer assets.

