Bitcoin Back Above $40K as Institutions Lead the Way
The price of bitcoin (BTC) rose above $40,000 Saturday as the leading cryptocurrency has nearly regained all its losses suffered since reaching an all-time high in early January.
- BTC hit $40,538.66 before falling back to $40,272.56, up 4.91% in the last 24 hours, putting it back within striking distance of the all-time high of $41.962.36 set on Jan. 8.
- After hitting that high-water mark, BTC lost nearly a third (31.25%) of its value and all its spectacular year-to-date gains, bottoming out at $28,845.31 on Jan. 22.
- After moving sideways for a week or so, over the last seven days BTC has made a string of upward moves, culminating in today’s rise. Year-to-date BTC’s gain is 36.91% and it’s up 39.72% from Jan. 22.
- Helping to drive this latest run is fresh interest on the part of institutional money such as Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, which manages $150 billion in investor money, and the Miller Opportunity Trust. It may also be getting a boost from MicroStrategy’s WORLD.NOW BTC-themed conference this past week.
- “Bridgewater’s piece out last week had a sensitivity analysis which showed their estimates of BTC price, should private holders of gold switch to BTC,” states a weekly investor note Friday from quantitative trading firm QCP Capital.
- “They forecasted that should 50% of capital in gold move into BTC, that would result in a price of $85,000 per 1 BTC.”
Related Stories
- Bill Miller’s Flagship Fund May Now Buy GBTC to Gain Bitcoin Exposure of Up to 15%
- A Bitcoiner Is Now on the Senate Banking Committee
- Unlike the Early Web, Crypto Does Not Need State Patronage
- Binance Suspends Deposits in Nigeria Following Central Bank Directive
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.