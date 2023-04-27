Bitcoin ATM Provider CoinFlip Launches New Olliv Self-Custody Platform

The exchange will be primarily focused on education and the onboarding of newcomers.

CoinFlip, a major bitcoin ATM provider, has launched a self-custody-powered crypto platform called Olliv.

Olliv aims to “provide a frictionless way for consumers to buy, sell, send, receive, and swap assets securely stored on a self-custodial wallet,” according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The company seeks to welcome new investors to bitcoin by serving as an on-ramp for those they educate through its functions as a beginners exchange.



Leveraging CoinFlip’s existing network of crypto ATMs and customer service, Olliv “serves to bridge the gap between physical and digital investing, expanding accessibility to this emerging technology,” the press release states. Coinflip currently operates one of the largest bitcoin ATM networks in the world. Seemingly building off of this, the company says it plans to offer an intuitive interface for secure transactions, as well as 24/7 live customer service, in addition to providing educational resources via user-friendly content features.

"We envision a future where everyone can participate in the digital economy and utilize their holdings to make everyday purchases and gain access to previously hard-to-buy assets such as precious metals, real estate and energy, without the need for frustrating third-party intermediaries," said Rory Herriman, Chief Technology, Digital and Strategy Officer of CoinFlip. "Our vision for Olliv is to innovate and break down barriers around safety, security, and sovereignty to empower people to invest and give them individual ownership of their assets thanks to the accessibility cryptocurrency provides."

Olliv is available for residents in the United States and Puerto Rico, except for Alaska, Iowa, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Louisiana and Vermont with intentions to expand in accordance with local regulation.

