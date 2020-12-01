Bitcoin at 20,000: Why I Am Bearish in the Short-Term

If you are a long-time reader of Market Musings, you will be aware that a few years ago I wrote regularly -- and positively -- on the subject of Bitcoin (BTC). That was before it was trendy, and when the price was measured in the hundreds of dollars, rather than in the tens of thousands that it is now. I was positive on Bitcoin and crypto in general back then, but that wasn’t a popular stance to take. There were plenty of people, including well-known talking heads on TV and even CEOs of major financial institutions, that earnestly told investors that it was all a scam or that governments and central banks would somehow outlaw the internet, and that one way or another it would be worth nothing very soon.

Well, yesterday BTC/USD nudged 20,000, so I guess I and the other Bitcoin bulls won that argument.

Of course, now that we have hit another milestone, many of those who failed to understand crypto in the past are converts and are predicting continued gains, but the “round number” significance of 20,000 this morning has brought it to the attention of a whole host of others who are taking their turn at questioning the long-term future of the currency. They will be wrong too when all is said and done, but they might look right for a while yet.

The problem is one that I talked about a long time ago. Back in 2014, for example, I wrote that while the increased Wall Street interest in Bitcoin would be good for its price in the long-term, it did create a short-term risk. My argument then, that the availability of futures and other trading instruments enabled short selling and would therefore create short-term volatility, applies now too.

It is not that Bitcoin doesn’t have appeal to Wall Street as well as those looking for a spendable hedge against inflation and those with a desire to challenge norms -- the last few years have shown that it does. It is rather that the very thing that has caused BTC to skyrocket, its inherent limited availability, makes it vulnerable to massive corrections at times.

If you are new to the idea of Bitcoin, I should explain that one of the features of Bitcoin is that there can only ever be 21 million coins in existence. The computer protocol on which the currency is based on assures that this is the limit. This is why, assuming even a moderate degree of acceptance, BTC was always destined to climb in value due to that hard cap.

With conventional currencies, as economies expand, so does the amount of money within them. That makes sure that there are enough dollars to pay for everything, but it also means that, with ever increasing supply, the value of each dollar is pre-programmed to fall. In practical terms, that means that $1 today buys a lot less than it did 10, 20, or 30 years ago. With Bitcoin, on the other hand, the fixed supply of the currency means that as the supply of goods and services increases, so you use smaller fractions of a Bitcoin to pay for them. BTC increases in value over time relative to anything you might buy with it.

That also means, though, that when leverage is applied, traders can have an outsized influence on BTC.

The total market cap of Bitcoin at current levels is around $400 billion, which is a lot to you and me but not necessarily for forex traders and Wall Street. For example, when I was in the interbank forex market back in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s I regularly turned over in excess of $250 million on any given day, and I was just one of thousands around the world doing what I did. In 2019, the forex market averaged around $5.1 trillion of turnover each day.

Now imagine what will happen if a monster that size takes on a market worth only $400 billion.

With big profits on the books, and with the end of the year approaching, and the psychologically significant $20k level being hit, a selloff before too long looks likely. Given the “fast money” nature of the Wall Street evidence that has driven BTC to this point, that could easily become exaggerated, so I would be wary of buying at these levels. Assuming no regulatory action, the limited supply outlined above will still be a bullish influence over time for sure, but for now, as the bears from years ago are getting bullish, I am in the unaccustomed position of feeling bearish on Bitcoin.

