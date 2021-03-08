Bitcoin, Around $51K, Nears Upper Bound of 3-Year Price Trend
Bitcoin’s bull run over the past year may be showing signs of exhaustion as it pushes toward the upper bound of a three-year price channel, an analysis of chart patterns shows.
The largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands around $51,000 as of 16:41 coordinated universal time (11:41 a.m. ET). Bitcoin (BTC) is up 75% for the year to date.
- Upward price channel from 2017’s high shows possible resistance for BTC around $60,000, which could cap upside.
- A flattening of the 50-week volume weighted moving average (VWMA) would indicate a slowing long-term uptrend, similar to 2018. For now, that 50-week VWMA is climbing, currently around $22,000.
- Traders should watch for a break below the 50-day volume weighted moving average to confirm a shift in trend.
