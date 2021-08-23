Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Approaches Resistance Near $50K-$55K

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the weekend and defended support near the 200-day moving average at $45,000. The cryptocurrency was trading around $50,000 at press time and is will likely face resistance towards $55,000.

The short-squeeze rally has lasted for about a month as bitcoin held $30,000 support and broke out of a consolidation phase above $42,000. BTC is up about 46% over the past 30 days despite recent signs of upside exhaustion.

  • The relative strength index (RSI) is near overbought levels on the daily chart, which could encourage profit taking around resistance.
  • Pullbacks should be brief given initial support near $45,000.
  • Upside momentum is strengthening on daily and weekly charts, which suggests buyers are in control.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular