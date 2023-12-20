News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin And Major Cryptocurrencies Decline Amid $116M Liquidations; Biden Warns Against Trump's 2024 Win; Apple Advises Staff Not To Redirect Watch Sales - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

December 20, 2023 — 08:56 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

CryptoCelestia's Native Token TIA Skyrockets 685% In Less Than 2 Months, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum In Yearly Gains Amid Polygon IntegrationAs Bitcoin Flirts With $43K, Dormant BTC Stash Worth $88M Comes To Life After Nearly A DecadeCathie Wood's Ark Invest Unloads Coinbase And Robinhood Shares Amid Crypto VolatilityMichael Saylor Stays Bullish On MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Stance Amid Potential ETF ApprovalsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid $116M Liquidations: Analyst Says King Crypto To Surge Over 30% In Two Days After This Catalyst Is Triggered

 

US Markets

FedEx Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Steelcase, argenx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market SessionMarkets Turn More Bullish; Dow Gains For Ninth Straight DayFedEx, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into WednesdayJim Cramer's Advice On Capitalizing Stock Gains Amid Bull Market: 'I'm Begging You To Take Off Something'

 

US Politics

Trump Rubbishes Hitler Comparisons After Saying Illegal Migrants Are 'Destroying The Blood' Of America — 'Dr Doom' Roubini Asks If That Includes MelaniaRepublicans Blast FCC For Being 'Wasteful' In Its $30 Broadband Discount Program, Threaten To Block FundingJoe Biden Warns 'We Lose Everything' If Trump Wins 2024 Election: 'God Knows Where He'll Take Us'After Meta, Google Limits Bard And AI-Search Queries Related To Elections Ahead Of 2024 Presidential RaceTeam Trump Seizes Fundraising Opportunity After Colorado 14th Amendment Decision: 'Hope To God Americans Everywhere Are Waking Up'Florida GOP State Senator Proposes Tax Relief For Medical Marijuana Businesses, Bucking Party LineGOP Comes Out In Support Of Trump After Ex-President Barred From 2024 Colorado Ballot: 'Thinly Veiled Partisan Attack'Tucker Carlson Slams Desantis' Campaign As 'Nastiest' And 'Stupidest'Trump's Campaign Says Will Appeal Colorado's 14th Amendment Decision: 'US Supreme Court Will Quickly Rule In Our Favor'

 

World Politics

Kim Jong Un's ICBM Launch Sparks Heated Debate In UN Meeting: North Korea, Russia Dub The Launch A 'Retaliatory Measure' Against Perceived Threats From US

 

Tech

Accenture CEO Says Majority Of Firms Not Ready For AI ImplementationApple's Cutting-Edge AI Tech 'HUGS' Revealed: Next Step In Digital Avatar Creation?Apple Issues Internal Memo Telling Employees Not To Guide Customers Where They Can Buy WatchesAlibaba Eddie Wu To Lead Primary E-Commerce Business, Replacing Trudy Dai Amid Growth Concerns'They Haven't Called:' Masimo CEO Awaits Apple's Move In Watch Patent Infringement DisputeApple's Ban On Smartwatches Could Result In Sales Loss Exceeding $300-$400M, Says Dan Ives: 'Couldn't Have Come At A Worse Possible Time'

 

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Halts Merit-Based Equities For Employees This Year: Report18 EV, Battery Startups Trying To Rival Tesla Likely To Run Out Of Cash Next Year: WSJTesla Analyst Gary Black Sees Model Y, Model 3 Price Tweaks Coming Next Week Amid EV Credit Changes: 'Net Out To Be Rev Neutral'Tesla's Charging Standard Gains Momentum As 28 Automakers, Including Volkswagen Brands, Jump On BoardTesla's Massive 2M Vehicle Recall Raises Questions About Autopilot Tech's Reliability

 

Consumer

Production Halts Continue At Toyota's Daihatsu Amid Expanding Safety Scandal: ReportEnd Of An Era: Toshiba Delisted From Tokyo Stock Exchange After 74 Years

 

Communication

Is Zuckerberg's Meta Blocking News On Threads? Software Bug Sparks Concern Among Canadian Users

 

Industrial

Tool Company Enerpac Maintains Cautious Tone Regarding FY24 Despite Q1 Beat: Here's Why

 

General

SEC Complaint Filed Against Berkshire Hathaway After Arrest Of Shareholder Who Questioned Warren Buffett's Ties With Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.