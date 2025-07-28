Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave

Bitcoin recently staged a textbook breakout, surging past its previous all-time high near $112,000 and reaching new highs above $123,000. While the world’s largest cryptocurrency has cooled slightly, it continues to consolidate just above its former resistance, now likely acting as a key support zone. With Bitcoin still up roughly 24% year-to-date, investors and traders are closely watching to see if momentum returns for a fresh leg higher.

Ethereum, meanwhile, has come roaring back into focus. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency has risen nearly 50% over the past month, driven in part by a surge in treasury announcements and a resurgence in investor interest. As Ethereum approaches key resistance levels of its own, institutional and retail interest continues to grow. The recent launch of Ethereum-related ETFs and treasuries has further supported the momentum.

Against this backdrop, several crypto-related stocks and ETFs are gaining traction. Let’s take a look at five of the most notable names for gaining exposure to the ongoing moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF: The Leading Bitcoin ETF

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), launched by BlackRock, has quickly become one of the most dominant vehicles for Bitcoin exposure. As one of the most liquid and widely held Bitcoin spot ETFs on the market, IBIT allows investors to track Bitcoin’s price movements without directly holding the asset.

After briefly surging alongside Bitcoin’s breakout to record highs, IBIT has pulled back in recent weeks but continues to trade above its key moving averages and a vital area of support at $66. Should Bitcoin resume its upward trend, IBIT is likely to remain a favorite among institutional investors seeking simple and regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency.

Strategy Incorporated: Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, remains one of the purest equity plays on Bitcoin, with the company holding more than 607,770 bitcoins on its balance sheet as of July 24.

The company’s Bitcoin-focused strategy was pioneered by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, who has been a vocal advocate for using corporate balance sheets to accumulate Bitcoin as a long-term store of value.

The stock has been volatile in 2025, reflecting the price swings in Bitcoin itself, along with its dilutive model used to raise funds for Bitcoin purchases.

After trading to a low of almost $240 in April, the stock has staged a sharp rebound, with shares climbing 43% YTD and firmly holding above $400 in recent weeks.

Coinbase Global: Financial Infrastructure and Technology for the Crypto Economy

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has continued to solidify its role as a core infrastructure provider in the digital asset ecosystem.

The stock is up strongly year-to-date, just shy of 60%. It’s been one of the most impressive S&P 500 movers of the year, with serious momentum behind it.

Favorable regulatory tailwinds and crypto popularity have driven momentum for the stock in recent months.

In the future, Bitcoin's performance and the company's upcoming earnings on July 31 will prove to be the two major catalysts that could impact its short-term trajectory.

BitMine Immersion: Building a Significant Ethereum Treasury

BitMine Immersion (NYSEAMERICAN: BMNR) is one of the newer and lesser-known names in the crypto mining space, but it has gained attention recently following its sharp rally in recent months.

BitMine has recently shifted its focus to building a substantial Ethereum treasury strategy, aiming to become one of the largest publicly listed holders of ETH.

As of July 23, BitMine Immersion owns 566,776 Ethereum, valued at over $2 billion, according to press releases. The company's goal is to acquire and stake 5% of the total Ethereum supply. Notable investors include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood.

With Tom Lee of Fundstrat as chairman, BMNR’s aggressive Ethereum strategy and high-profile backers have driven its stock up over 400%.

The iShares Ethereum Trust: A Popular and Liquid Ethereum ETF

As Ethereum gains institutional relevance, the iShares Ethereum ETF (NASDAQ: ETHA) has emerged as a key option for investors seeking to gain exposure to ETH price action.

With Ethereum up nearly 50% in just one month, ETHA has surged in tandem with the token and continues to see increasing inflows.

While still in its early days, ETHA’s launch comes at a time of renewed interest in Ethereum as an investment vehicle and network, supported by real-world utility, staking growth, and treasury allocation announcements.

As of July 24, the fund's net assets totaled $10.5 billion.

Discipline and Timing Are Key

Bitcoin’s explosive breakout to all-time highs and Ethereum’s powerful resurgence have reignited interest across the crypto landscape. As both assets consolidate just beneath key resistance and recent highs, investors might be scanning the crypto-linked equity and ETF space for signs of leadership and momentum.

While names like BMNR offer speculative upside, more stable vehicles like IBIT, COIN, and ETHA may provide a balanced approach to participating in the next phase of this crypto cycle. As always, the volatility, potential dilution tied to MSTR and BMNR, and speed of moves in the digital asset space warrant discipline, timing, and a clear risk management plan.

