Bitcoin and Ethereum Hit 1 Year High As Up And Coming Tokens Also Gain Traction

Cryptocurrency giants Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have skyrocketed to 1-year highs, showcasing recovery after recent market fluctuations. Meanwhile, new tokens including NuggetRush (NUGX), InQubeta (QUBE), and Borroe Finance ($ROE) are gaining attention, thanks to their unique offerings.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Rally Again

Bitcoin reclaims the $50,000 milestone, driven by anticipated interest rate cuts and recent regulatory approvals for U.S. ETFs tracking its value. Recovering from a brief dip post-spot ETF launch, Bitcoin now stands at $50,050, marking a 16.66% increase in the past 7 days.

Ethereum, the second-largest crypto, exhibits notable growth, surging to $2,670 after breaking resistance at $2,500. The price of ETH has surged by 15% over the last 7 days.

NuggetRush (NUGX) Redefining Meme Coins

NuggetRush (NUGX) is a new play-to-earn gaming platform aiming to bring utility to the meme coin space. The platform seeks to integrate real-world value by allowing in-game asset exchange for real-world commodities such as gold and cash.

The NuggetRush project claims to be focused on making a positive impact on communities and supporting just causes.

NuggetRush has a collection of characters that serve both as gaming avatars and NFT collectibles, with the aim of adding depth and personality to the gaming experience.

At the time of writing, 80% of the project’s NUGX tokens have been sold in its fifth presale round at the price of $0.018 per token. In a bid to foster the security and integrity of its smart contracts, NuggetRush has gotten its code audited by SolidProof.

Visit Nugget Rush Presale

InQubeta Enabling Access to Fractionalized NFTs

InQubeta (QUBE) introduces an AI crypto crowdfunding platform powered by its native QUBE token. This platform enables seamless investment in AI start-ups, providing fractionalized NFT opportunities and fostering community engagement.

InQubeta's NFT marketplace allows AI startups to mint investment opportunities as digital collectibles also known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The project offers reward and equity-based NFTs to QUBE holders. According to InQubeta, its deflationary token with a 2% burn on buys/sells and a 5% sell tax for a reward pool ensures a unique investment ecosystem. The InQubeta presale is live now, and the project has raised over $9.4 million so far.

Join InQubeta Presale

Borroe Finance ($ROE) Empowering Web3 Businesses

Borroe Finance claims to be focused on making Web3 financing easier by addressing liquidity challenges faced by businesses in the blockchain space. Its AI-powered blockchain platform introduces a new way of crowdfunding through invoice discounting non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

These NFTs represent future revenue streams for Web3 businesses, providing them with upfront cash while offering investors an opportunity to participate in the success of their chosen projects.

Borroe Finance's presale is still on, with over 88% of tokens sold in the current Stage 4 at a price of $0.019 per $ROE. The Borroe Finance project has raised more than $2.8 million so far.

The platform claims to be focused aims to ensuring security through blockchain transparency, and AI-driven risk assessment, with its smart contracts audit already conducted by BlockAudit.

Borrow Finance Presale

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.