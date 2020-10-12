Bitcoin and Ether Rally After Grayscale’s ETH Trust Becomes SEC-Reporting

Bitcoin (BTC) advanced to fresh two-month highs on Monday while ether (ETH) clocked three-week highs after Grayscale reported that its Ethereum Trust has become an SEC reporting company.

BTC, the top cryptocurrency by market value, clocked a high of $11,524 at 13:45 UTC, the highest level since Sept. 2, and was trading at $11,480 at press time, gaining 0.95% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Bitcoin Price Index.

Meanwhile, ETH, at the same time, was traded around $383.42 at press time, up 2.17% in the past 24 hours. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the highest level since Sept. 20.

The rally came as digital currency asset manager Grayscale announced that its Ethereum Trust has become an Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-reporting company.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThis voluntary filing should not be confused as an effort to classify Grayscale Ethereum Trust as an exchange-traded fund (ETF),Ã¢ÂÂ Grayscale, which is owned by CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂ parent company Digital Currency Group, wrote in a press release on Monday.

Ã¢ÂÂThe news will likely spur on another wave of Ethereum outperforming bitcoin, especially given the growing total value locked (TVL) across the DeFi universe,Ã¢ÂÂ Denis Vinokourov, head of research at the London-based prime brokerage Bequant told CoinDesk.

Bitcoin has gained 59% this year while ether has rallied by nearly 200%.ÃÂ

Both cryptocurrencies added more than 6% last week following payments company SquareÃ¢ÂÂs disclosure of a $50 million BTC investment.ÃÂ

