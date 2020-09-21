Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ether in Biggest Slump Since Sept. 3 as Stock Markets Sink

Contributor
Muyao Shen CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin prices, Sept. 21, 2020.

Prices for both bitcoin and ether fell sharply in the past 24 hours, after a drop in global equities.

  • The top cryptocurrency by market value was traded around $10,401.18 at press time, losing 4.64% over the previous 24 hours, while ether lost 8.15% over the same time period to about $341.01.
  • The market correction in the top two cryptocurrencies came after the U.S. stock market fell to a two-month low amid new fears on the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The German DAX and the U.K.âs FTSE indexes were also down by around 4% on the day. The Hang Seng Index began the week with a 2% decline.
  • âThroughout 2020, we have consistently seen a strong correlation between crypto markets and traditional financial markets, and the crypto marketâs response to the 2.2% drop in Dow Jones futures this morning has reaffirmed this correlation,â according to a note from Glassnode Monday.
  • The crypto data site warned investors to keep an eye on the stock market for further impact.
  • Meanwhile, Deribit, the worldâs largest exchange for bitcoin options, was suffering from âpartially degraded service,â as the exchange recorded high latency on the website as of press time.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular