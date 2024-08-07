Bitcoin Addresses Holding Over 0.1 BTC Near All-Time High Amid Price Dip

Bitcoin addresses with a balance of over 0.1 BTC are nearing an all-time high, according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro. Currently, there are 4,580,424 such addresses, just shy of the record 4,586,540, and represents a month over month increase of 27,939 addresses.

The recent drop in Bitcoin's price from around $67,500 to $49,000 provided investors a unique buying opportunity, allowing them to accumulate Bitcoin at prices below $50,000. Even with Bitcoin currently trading in the $50,000-$60,000 range, down 24% from its all-time high, buyers continue to accumulate, potentially pushing the number of addresses with over 0.1 BTC to a new record in the near future.

This chart illustrates the number of unique addresses holding at least 0.1 BTC. Tracking this metric helps gauge Bitcoin adoption and usage over time. For instance, an increase in addresses holding small amounts of Bitcoin indicates growing adoption among new users.

A Bitcoin address, consisting of 26-35 alphanumeric characters, allows individuals to send and receive Bitcoin. Each wallet can contain multiple addresses, serving as the public-facing part necessary for transactions.

With Bitcoin’s total supply capped at 21 million, approximately 19 million have been mined to date. Estimates suggest around 3 million of these may already be lost. As Bitcoin continues to gain traction, the number of addresses holding at least 0.1 BTC is expected to rise, reflecting broader adoption and increased usage across various cohorts.

