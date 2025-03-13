Bitcoin Magazine



Bitcoin 2025 Conference Brings Back Highly Anticipated Legal Education Program

BTC Inc., a leading provider of Bitcoin-related news and events, has announced the return of its Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program at The Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scheduled for May 27th at the Venetian Expo Hall, this premier program provides legal and financial professionals with the opportunity to stay informed about the ever-evolving regulatory landscape surrounding Bitcoin.

Following a highly successful debut at Bitcoin 2024, where attorneys, startup founders, corporate legal teams, and policymakers praised the program for tackling crucial legal topics, the 2025 CLE session will continue to deliver valuable insights into the legal and regulatory frameworks shaping Bitcoin’s future.

The 2025 CLE program will offer four (4) hours of credit, pending approval from the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education. Participants will also receive certificates of completion for submission to states not pre-accredited for CLE or CPE credits.

Designed for industry professionals, in-house counsel, CFOs, CPAs/MTAs, startup founders, and C-suite executives, the program will address key legal, regulatory, and business considerations in the Bitcoin industry. Expert-led sessions will include:

Trump Administration’s Bitcoin Policies – A deep dive into the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, stablecoin regulations, and shifts in market structure.

– A deep dive into the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, stablecoin regulations, and shifts in market structure. Bitcoin in Public Company Treasuries – Examining the legal frameworks for power agreements and transactions in regulated and deregulated markets.

– Examining the legal frameworks for power agreements and transactions in regulated and deregulated markets. Bitcoin & the Courts: Operation Choke Point and Beyond – Analyzing legal battles shaping financial access, banking restrictions, and regulatory overreach.

– Analyzing legal battles shaping financial access, banking restrictions, and regulatory overreach. Mining Contracts & Legal Risks – Exploring complexities in hosting agreements, procurement risks, and emerging regulatory considerations.

Participants can register through either the CLE & Industry Pass bundle or the CLE & VIP Whale Pass bundle. Attendees will be among 300+ sponsors and 5,000+ companies, many of whom are in the early stages of their legal and consulting needs. The 2025 CLE program registration and further details can be found here.

The Bitcoin Conference is also renowned for hosting top-tier international Bitcoin events like Bitcoin Asia, Bitcoin Amsterdam, and Bitcoin MENA, and continues to be the premier destination for thought leadership and innovation in the Bitcoin space.

Disclaimer: Bitcoin Magazine is wholly owned by BTC Media, LLC, which also owns and operates the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, The Bitcoin Conference.

This post Bitcoin 2025 Conference Brings Back Highly Anticipated Legal Education Program first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Nik.

