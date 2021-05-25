Bitcoin 2021 Will Be The Biggest Bitcoin Event In History

Here are some of the key speakers and events that will be taking place at the largest Bitcoin conference in the world!

Bitcoin 2021, being held in Miami on June 4 and 5, is poised to be the largest event in Bitcoin history. And as one of the largest gatherings to emerge following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is even more hype around this historic gathering.

While Bitcoin 2021 is set to be a massive party celebrating the world's greatest decentralized technology, it's also a chance to explore the technical advancements being made on Bitcoin Core, the people and projects that are using Bitcoin to advance financial freedom around the world and to use bitcoin in a real-world setting.

Tickets for Bitcoin 2021 are nearly sold out, but you should be sure to set reminders to tune into the live stream, which can be found here for day one, and here for day two. You can watch the entire conference on Bitcoin Magazine’s YouTube channel.

In addition, you can sign up for the Bitcoin Magazine newsletter to get conference recaps and all the latest news.

Bitcoin Magazine is excited to be partnering with the Bitcoin 2021 Conference, the largest gathering in the Bitcoin industry. There will be a massive catalog of all-star speakers and exciting presentations, so Bitcoin Magazine has compiled a list of highlights to look forward to!

Note: All times are Eastern Standard Time, i.e., local to the conference location in Miami, Florida.

Whale Night - June Third

How to Become a Bitcoin Whale

6/3 @ 12:45 PM

Derar Islim, Ian Epstein, Alex Mashinsky, Kevin Lehtiniitty, Ryan Selkis

Featuring Diplo

6/3 @ 8 PM

Day One - June 4 - Stream Link

Welcome/Opening Remarks

6/4 @ 9 AM

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Ron Paul: Bitcoin is Freedom

6/4 @ 9:10 AM

Picturing the Hyperbitcoinized World

6/4 @ 9:40 AM

Parker Lewis, Saifedean Ammous, Dan Held, Vijay Boyapati, Peter McCormack

History of Money Segment

6/4 @ 10:10 AM

Nick Szabo

Fireside: Michael Saylor + Max Keiser

6/4 @ 10:40 AM

Fireside: Floyd Mayweather, Jr. + Tracy Leparulo

6/4 @ 1:30 PM

Bringing Bitcoin Innovation Home to America

6/4 @ 3:35 PM

Rep. Warren Davidson and U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis

Day Two - June 5 - Stream Link

When a Counterculture Goes Mainstream

6/5 @ 9:45 AM

Tony Hawk and Jeremy Gardner

Tony Hawk Demo

6/5 @ 10 AM

Mining as a Public Company

6/5 @ 10:50 AM

Frank Holmes, Jason Les, Fred Thiel, Kevin O’Leary

Bitcoin for Billions, Not Billionaires

6/5 @ 12:10 PM

Elizabeth Stark and Lyn Alden

Pay Me in Bitcoin

6/5 @ 1:40 PM

Ghazi, Money Man, Sean Culkin, Jack Mallers, Bruce Fenton

Art Gallery (entire conference) and NFT auction

All conference

- Presentation/recap

6/5 @ 4:30 PM

Tommy

Satellite Events

All weekend

Be sure to sign up for the Bitcoin Magazine newsletter to get conference recaps and all the latest news, and to set reminders to tune into the conference livestream, located here for day one, and here for day two.

Disclaimer: Bitcoin 2021 is a product of BTC Inc, which also owns and operates Bitcoin Magazine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.