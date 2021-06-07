Bitcoin 2021: The Bitcoin Macro Landscape

Trey Lockerbie, Preston Pysh, Jeff Booth, Mark Yusko and Greg Foss sat down to discuss the Bitcoin macroeconomic landscape.

In this exciting Bitcoin 2021 conference panel, several major players in the macroeconomic analysis world take part in a discussion on the macro backdrop of Bitcoin. Preston Pysh, Trey Lockerbie, Jeff Booth, Mark Yusko and Greg Foss all share their own thoughts on what the future may hold for the industry.

Pysh started the panel off with a fiery opener, stating, “If you don’t want to participate in Bitcoin, you’re canceling yourself.”

The group appeared to agree that the environment surrounding fiat currencies is in a continued decline, and that there was no cushion to the crash that may come from fiat currencies. Jeff Booth stated, “If the system fails, it fails spectacularly.”

Greg Foss made it clear that, “Bitcoin is the best asymmetric trade opportunity I’ve seen in thirty years of trading risk.”

The panel was bullish, informative and extremely compelling in substance.

