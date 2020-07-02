Bitcoin 2020 Is Moving to 2021 in Los Angeles!

The Bitcoin 2020 conference is officially moving to April 30–May 1 in sunny Los Angeles, California, with Nick Szabo and Tony Hawk headlining! Bitcoin 2020 ticket holders are eligible to either transfer their tickets directly to 2021 or request a full refund. More details are available at the bottom of this article.

Our Bitcoin 2020 event scheduled for March was on track to be the largest Bitcoin conference in history. By mid-February, over 2,000 people had registered and we were on pace to host nearly 4,000 people at SVN West in San Francisco. 100+ speakers, 50+ media outlets and 75+ of the best companies in the space were set to celebrate with us.

We had lined up a ton of exciting activations and unique experiences for attendees, including a bitcoin-enabled rooftop beer garden, a block party that occupied the adjoining street, an art gallery, a Lightning-powered arcade, live music, a swag and hardware store, and a half-pipe for the legendary Tony Hawk to shred. Bitcoin 2020 was going to be more than a conference — it was a vehicle that was going to mobilize the Bitcoin community, bring us together and “Make Bitcoin Fun Again.”

Then, COVID-19 happened.

Like many events across the globe, Bitcoin 2020 had to be postponed due to governmental restrictions. We did not want to risk the safety of attendees or make any sacrifices to the atmosphere of the event, so we were forced to reschedule. No one was more disappointed than we were that we had to postpone the event.

Though we wanted to reschedule Bitcoin 2020 for a September 2020 date in San Francisco, space capacity limitations, gray areas of international travel restrictions and a lack of clarity from the City of San Francisco have made it impossible to host the celebration of Bitcoin that we were envisioning.

Fortunately, we are now in a position to create an even bigger, more action-packed, collaborative and momentum-driving event.

With that in mind, we are thrilled to announce Bitcoin 2021 in Los Angeles on April 30 and May 1, 2021!

We feel that the current crisis has set the stage for mega Bitcoin adoption. As central banks continue to rev their money printers, creating the single largest wealth redistribution event in human history, the world needs sound money now more than ever. Hosting our event in Los Angeles in 2021 will give attendees, speakers and partners the chance to recognize the significance of this moment and celebrate a point in Bitcoin’s history that they will never forget.

Bitcoin 2021 will have the potential to host over 10,000 attendees in L.A., and hundreds of thousands of Bitcoiners from around the world will be able to participate virtually. We’re bringing back many of our great speakers from Bitcoin 2020, including Nick Szabo and Tony Hawk, and over 90% of our sponsors have already confirmed their participation in Bitcoin 2021! We will also have an even larger canvas to construct a truly immersive bitcoin-powered experience, so please stay tuned for exciting updates.

If you love Bitcoin, you’ll need to be there.

If you had a ticket to Bitcoin 2020, first and foremost, thank you for supporting us through this process. You are eligible to either transfer it directly to 2021 or request a full refund.

We’re a small team with a dream of creating a community where Bitcoiners can come together and build toward a better future. Our plan is to deliver an experience to be remembered. We understand if you’re unsure about whether or not you’d like to attend. But to those of you who do choose to transfer your ticket, we can promise an experience beyond the expectations you had for Bitcoin 2020!

We created a tool to help us manage this process since there will be a variety of responses to this announcement. Please take a moment to indicate your plans for Bitcoin 2021. As a thank you for working with us, we will send you some free sats!

In the meantime, check in with Bitcoin Magazine to keep up with all of the community activations we have planned. As our mega livestream of the Halving proved, our community is eager to come together and celebrate this groundbreaking technology in new and exciting ways.

See you in L.A.! 🌴😎🌴

The Bitcoin 2020 Team

FAQs

What about my afterparty ticket?

There will be an afterparty at Bitcoin 2021, so if you transfer your Bitcoin 2021 ticket, and had previously purchased an afterparty ticket, you will also receive a 2021 afterparty ticket. If you choose a refund, you will receive a refund for your previously purchased afterparty ticket as well.

What about Whale Night?

There will be a Whale Night at Bitcoin 2021, so if you transfer your Bitcoin 2021 ticket, and had previously purchased a Whale Night ticket, you will also receive a 2021 Whale Night ticket. If you choose a refund, you will receive a refund for your previously purchased Whale Night ticket as well.

What about items I bought in the store?

If you purchased an item from the Bitcoin 2020 store, that item will be available for pickup at Bitcoin 2021. You should also have received an email from a team member with options for shipping. If you ordered an item and have not heard from our team, please email store@btcmedia.org to sort out logistics for the item.

How soon will I get my refund?

All ticket refunds will be processed on July 17 and paid on July 24. So if you indicate you would like a refund on our form, you will receive a confirmation email by the 17th, and the actual refund by July 24.

How do I get my refund?

First, fill out our form indicating your plans for 2021 (to get a refund, you must indicate you’d like a refund). If you paid with a credit card, the refund will appear back on the credit card you used for the purchase. If you paid with bitcoin, you will receive your refund to the bitcoin address you supplied when you indicated that you would like a refund.

