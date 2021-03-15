Bitcoin 1Q Retail Flow Exceeding Institutional Investment: JPMorgan Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) retail investors have picked up the slack amid an apparent decline in institutional inflows so far this quarter, according to a report by JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

The decline in institutional investment may be one reason behind bitcoin’s failure to hold above $60,000, as CoinDesk has reported. However, all eyes are on a pickup in retail investment, especially given a new round of U.S. stimulus checks going out in recent days.

Retail investors have purchased over 187,000 bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 172,684 by institutional investors, according to JPMorgan estimates.

Institutions were heavy buyers in Q4, far outpacing retail investment.

But now, both retail and institutional bitcoin flows are more equally balanced compared with Q4.

The news was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

