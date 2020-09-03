Cryptocurrencies

BitClub Promoter Pleads Guilty for Role in $722M Fraudulent Mining Scheme

50-year-old Joseph Abel pleaded guilty to two securities and tax-related offenses Thursday due to his involvement in promoting BitClub Network, a fraudulent investment scheme worth $722 million that purported to be a cryptocurrency mining pool.

  • Abel admitted to selling shares of the BitClub Networkâs purported mining pools without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He also failed to report roughly $1 million in income that he received in exchange for his promotion of BitClub.
  • âAbel operated as a large-scale promoter of the BitClub Network,â according to a press release from the District of New Jersey U.S. Attorneyâs Office. The scheme took money from investors in exchange for shares in the scheme and rewarded its investors for recruiting new participants.
  • BitClub highlights how widespread investor enthusiasm over bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be co-opted by fraudulent actors.
  • In July, the 35-year-old Romanian programmer behind the operation pleaded guilty to his role in defrauding investors of hundreds of millions of dollars in bitcoin, as CoinDesk previously reported.

