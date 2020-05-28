Cryptocurrencies

BitClave Search Engine Agrees to Pay Back $25M ICO in Settlement With SEC

BitClave, a California startup whose Ethereum-based search engine raised $25.5 million in a 2017 token sale, will pay back its 9,500 investors in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The settlement ended BitClaveâs court saga almost as soon as it began. Prosecutors with the SEC announced their charges Thursday in tandem with an order that called BitClaveâs Consumer Activity Token (CAT) sale an unregistered initial coin offering (ICO).

BitClave neither admitted nor denied that it broke the law when it sold CAT in 2017. In exchange, the âblockchain services firmâ will return all $25.5 million to the investors and pay nearly $4 million in additional fines and fees.Â 

CoinDesk reported in 2017 that CAT sales were meant to boost awareness of BitClaveâs data-centric search engine alternative, the BitClave Active Search Ecosystem (BASE). At the time, founder Alex Bessonov described BASE as a transparent pairing of retailers and search engines. CAT was the carrot incentivizing BASE usage, Bessonov said.Â 

The SEC, however, called CAT something else: an investment contract.Â Â 

Thursdayâs SEC order said CAT tokens were investment contacts because investors had a reasonable expectation CAT would appreciate in value as BitClave matured. The order quotes BitClaveâs white paper:

âAs more service providers join, the amount of CATs required for an equivalent service will gradually decrease, corresponding to a CAT value increase.â

As per the settlement, BitClave will transfer 1.32 billion uncirculated CAT for âpermanent disablingâ and request that exchanges delist it. CoinMarketCap showed YoBit.net as the only exchange carrying CAT at press time Thursday. The data site lists CATâs market cap at $76,753.

âIssuers of securities, traditional or digital, must comply with the registration requirements of the federal securities laws,â Kristina Littman, the SECâs cyber enforcement chief, said in a statement. âThe remedies ordered by the SEC will provide meaningful relief to investors in this unregistered offering.â

