Bit Origin Ltd Seeks Court Confirmation for Share Capital Reduction Scheduled for June 5, 2025

Bit Origin Ltd announced a court hearing on June 5, 2025, for its proposed share capital reduction in the Cayman Islands.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG), a company involved in cryptocurrency mining, announced that a court hearing is scheduled for June 5, 2025, in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands to confirm its proposed reduction of share capital. The company aims to decrease the par value of its shares from $0.30 to $0.000001, resulting in an authorized share capital of $500 divided into 500 million shares. This initiative follows the approval of a special resolution by the company on March 14, 2025, and a petition submitted to the court on May 1, 2025. Creditors or shareholders wishing to oppose the order must notify the company's legal representatives by June 4, 2025. Bit Origin is focused on expanding its operations in the U.S. and deploying blockchain technologies.

Potential Positives

The proposed share capital reduction reflects a strategic move to lower the par value of shares significantly, which may enhance liquidity and attract more investors.

The upcoming court hearing indicates that the company is actively pursuing regulatory approval for its financial restructuring, demonstrating a commitment to transparent governance.

The company's engagement in blockchain technologies and diversification strategies positions it for potential growth within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a court hearing for the confirmation of a share capital reduction suggests underlying financial difficulties or restructuring needs within the company.

The planned reduction of the par value from US$0.30 to US$0.000001 may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health and overall valuation.

The involvement of creditors or shareholders opposing the Share Capital Reduction at the upcoming court hearing indicates potential disputes or dissatisfaction among stakeholders, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the upcoming court hearing about Bit Origin Ltd?

The court hearing on June 5, 2025, will consider the confirmation of Bit Origin's proposed share capital reduction.

What is the proposed share capital reduction for Bit Origin?

Bit Origin plans to reduce the par value of each share from US$0.30 to US$0.000001, affecting their authorized capital structure.

Who can oppose the share capital reduction?

Any creditor or shareholder wishing to oppose must notify Mourant Ozannes at least 24 hours before the hearing on June 4, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Bit Origin Ltd?

More information can be found on their official website at https://bitorigin.io.

Who can I contact for inquiries about the court petition?

Contact Mourant Ozannes (Cayman) LLP via nicholas.fox@mourant.com or adam.barrie@mourant.com for inquiries regarding the petition.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies, today announced that a court hearing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 5, 2025, before the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands to consider the confirmation of its proposed share capital reduction.





As previously disclosed on the report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2025, the Company approved, by a special resolution on March 14, 2025, subject to the confirmation by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, the par value of each authorized share in the capital of the Company (including all issued shares) to reduce from US$0.30 to US$0.000001 (the “Share Capital Reduction”), such that following the Share Capital Reduction, the authorized share capital of the Company shall be US$500, divided into 500,000,000 shares of par value US$0.000001 each, comprising of 475,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of par value US$0.000001 each and 25,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of par value US$0.000001 each.





On May 1, 2025, the Company presented a petition (the “Petition”) to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for confirmation of the Share Capital Reduction.





The Petition is directed to be heard before a Judge in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands at 10:00 a.m. on June 5, 2025.





Any creditor or shareholder of the Company desiring to oppose the making of an order for the confirmation of the Share Capital Reduction shall provide notice to Mourant Ozannes (Cayman) LLP, the Attorneys-at-Law for the Company that they intend to appear at the hearing in person or by counsel at least 24 hours prior to the hearing, by June 4, 2025.





A copy of the Petition will be furnished to any such person requiring the same by written request to Mourant Ozannes (Cayman) LLP as follows on payment of the regulated charge for the same.





94 Solaris Avenue, Camana Bay, P.O. Box 1348





Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands







Contact:









nicholas.fox@mourant.com









adam.barrie@mourant.com









About Bit Origin Ltd







Bit Origin Ltd, formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.









Safe Harbor Statement











This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.









Company Contact







Bit Origin Ltd





Mr. Jiang Jinghai, Chairman of the Board, CEO and COO





Email:



ir@bitorigin.io







To keep updated on Bit Origin’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at



https://bitorigin.io/contact





