Bit Origin announces receipt of delinquency notification letter from Nasdsaq

Bit Origin (BTOG) announced that the Company received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market on November 20, 2024, which indicated that, as a result of the Company’s delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 by the applicable due date, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

