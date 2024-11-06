BIT Mining Announces At-the-Market Share Offering

BIT Mining (BTCM) has released an update.

BIT Mining Limited is set to enhance its market presence with an at-the-market offering of American depositary shares, representing its class A ordinary shares. This strategic move, facilitated by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, aims to bolster the company’s financial position and attract investors, leveraging the effective registration with the SEC.

For further insights into BTCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.