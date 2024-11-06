News & Insights

BIT Mining Announces At-the-Market Share Offering

November 06, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

BIT Mining (BTCM) has released an update.

BIT Mining Limited is set to enhance its market presence with an at-the-market offering of American depositary shares, representing its class A ordinary shares. This strategic move, facilitated by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, aims to bolster the company’s financial position and attract investors, leveraging the effective registration with the SEC.

