Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Stock Moves -3.69%: What You Should Know

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) closed at $2.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.69% move from the prior day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The stock of company has fallen by 5.43% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bit Digital, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.4 million, showing a 1.56% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.3 per share and a revenue of $138.88 million, indicating changes of -7.14% and +28.53%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher. At present, Bit Digital, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

