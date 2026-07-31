Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) closed the most recent trading day at $1.31, moving -7.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bit Digital, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.71 million, down 15.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.55 per share and a revenue of $137.81 million, signifying shifts of -139.13% and +21.3%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Bit Digital, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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