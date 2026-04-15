Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) closed at $1.53, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.58% lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bit Digital, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.12 million, showing a 3.89% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $143.41 million, which would represent changes of +47.83% and +26.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1900% lower within the past month. Right now, Bit Digital, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.