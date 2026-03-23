Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) closed the most recent trading day at $1.57, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.38%.

The stock of company has fallen by 5.49% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 4.78% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bit Digital, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.02, reflecting a 81.82% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $30.66 million, indicating a 17.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $111.9 million, signifying shifts of +217.86% and +3.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Bit Digital, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bit Digital, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 232.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.05.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.