Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) ended the recent trading session at $3, demonstrating a +0.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 19.46% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 11.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bit Digital, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 100% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $24.81 million, reflecting a 54.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.14% lower within the past month. Currently, Bit Digital, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Bit Digital, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 91.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.36, so one might conclude that Bit Digital, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.